Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Itron worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Stephens dropped their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

