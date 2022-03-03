Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 123.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 891,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

