Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of WD-40 worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $208.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $198.15 and a fifty-two week high of $322.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

