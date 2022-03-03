Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 6,764 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

