Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.33 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.33 ($0.22). Approximately 14,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 142,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Monday, February 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £98.21 million and a PE ratio of -21.86.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

