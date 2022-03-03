Thomas E. Jorden Purchases 40,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTRA opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.