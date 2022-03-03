ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.60 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.47). Approximately 410,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 589,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get ThinkSmart alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £37.31 million and a PE ratio of 0.50.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.