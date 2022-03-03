TheStreet Upgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to “C-“

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after acquiring an additional 422,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 678,259 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 128,058 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

