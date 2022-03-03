TheStreet Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to “C”

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

