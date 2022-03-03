Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 1,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,336. The stock has a market cap of $732.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

