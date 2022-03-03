The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 379,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

