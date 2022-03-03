The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,469 shares of company stock worth $2,105,366. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

