The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.24.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,469 shares of company stock worth $2,105,366. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
