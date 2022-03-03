The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Christopher C. Womack Sells 20,656 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SO opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

