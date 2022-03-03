The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMDM opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Singing Machine has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
About Singing Machine (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singing Machine (SMDM)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.