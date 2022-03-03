The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMDM opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Singing Machine has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

