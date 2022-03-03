The Sandbox Price Tops $3.12 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.51 billion and $870.96 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00007339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00288500 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

