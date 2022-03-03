The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.86) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.20) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 730 ($9.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 736.43 ($9.88).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 708.60 ($9.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 573.20 ($7.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 751.77.

In related news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($27,492.28).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

