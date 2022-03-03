The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FXLV. Cowen cut their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

