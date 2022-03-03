The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $15,679,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $11,714,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $98,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $26,434,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MVST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Microvast (Get Rating)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
