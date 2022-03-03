The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $15,679,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $11,714,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $98,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $26,434,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microvast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MVST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

MVST stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. Microvast Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.