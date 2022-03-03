The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $137,000 Stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KemPharm by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 239,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

