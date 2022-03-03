The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

