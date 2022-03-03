The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$91.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $91.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $340.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

