The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $93.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.27% from the stock’s current price.

KRYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

