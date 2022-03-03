The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE GS traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $332.60. 28,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.24 and a 200 day moving average of $387.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.46 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

