The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $9,095,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $3,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 237.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $913,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCS. StockNews.com downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

