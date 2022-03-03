The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Buys $16,276.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) Director Alexander L. Cappello bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,290. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

