The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 5,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,596. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9531 per share. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.