The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 5,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,596. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9531 per share. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.