The Buckle, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following February Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales rose 33.3% during the month of February. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Buckle by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Buckle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.