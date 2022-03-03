The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 1.7%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.64 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.64 ($1.06). 3,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 35,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58. The company has a market cap of £29.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.65.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

