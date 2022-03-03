The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.49. 12,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,492. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.