TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.