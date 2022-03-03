Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 118.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $880.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $883.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $961.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

