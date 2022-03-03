Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $858.66. The stock had a trading volume of 621,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $862.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $961.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $923.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

