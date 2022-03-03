Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. Terumo has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

