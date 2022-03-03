Teri Robinson Sells 1,432 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

