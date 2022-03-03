Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.09

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 17276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

