Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of THC opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

