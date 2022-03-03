Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $158.26

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.26 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 158.26 ($2.12), with a volume of 726114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.20 ($2.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.43.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

