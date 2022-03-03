TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.75

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.75 and last traded at C$32.72, with a volume of 362419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

