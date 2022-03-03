Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.39.

TDOC traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

