Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 303.6% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

