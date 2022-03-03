Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 303.6% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.