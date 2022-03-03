Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.35

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.35 and last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 26418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$495.14 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25.
Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.