Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.35

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.35 and last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 26418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$495.14 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

