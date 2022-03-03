TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98.
