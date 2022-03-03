TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

