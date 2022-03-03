Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Trading Down 32.5%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 32.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

