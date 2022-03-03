TD Securities Upgrades Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CROMF stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

