TD Securities Trims Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Target Price to C$63.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 20,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,044. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

