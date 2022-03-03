TD Securities Cuts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$1.75

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the subject of several other research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.17.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.