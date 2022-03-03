Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.44

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TW opened at GBX 144.35 ($1.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.35. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 140.90 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.69).

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,415.67).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

