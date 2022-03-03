Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 887,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.06.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

