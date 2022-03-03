TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $46.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

