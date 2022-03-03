Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $199.22, but opened at $228.55. Target shares last traded at $222.27, with a volume of 136,463 shares.

The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Target alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.16.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.